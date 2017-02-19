Thomas Laurent reaches out to hit the ball back to his opponent. The Oregon Ducks play Montana State Bobcats at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, January 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon’s five-game win streak snapped by Minnesota

Oregon’s five-match winning streak came to an end Sunday with a 5-2 loss to Minnesota (9-1).

Oregon (8-2) grabbed the doubles point, but the Ducks lost on five of six singles courts.

Felix Corwin defeated Oregon’s Simon Stevens 6-0, 6-3 on court No.2 to give Minnesota got its first point. The next victory for Minnesota was on court No.6 where Marino Alpeza handled Oregon freshman Ty Gentry, 6-2, 6-2.

Minnesota held the overall 2-1 lead when Oregon got its only singles victory.

On court No.1, No.38 Thomas Laurent defeated Matic Spec 6-3, 6-3. The win gave Laurent his 13th straight singles victory, two shy of tying the school record.

The match was tied at 2-2, but Minnesota would not lose another.

Oregon’s Cormac Clissold lost to Josip Krstanovic 7-5, 6-4 on court No.5. Soon after, on court No.3, Minnesota’s Stefan Milicevic defeated Jayson Amos 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, to clinch the victory.

To finish out, on court No.4, Oregon’s Akihiro Tanaka lost to Eli Ogilvy 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

In the doubles, Oregon defeated Minnesota 2-0. The Ducks had two 6-3 wins on court No.2 and 3. No.33 pair Laurent and Clissold defeated Justyn Levin and Marino Alpeza to improve to 28-3 all time.

Stevens and Tanaka gave Oregon the first point of the match by defeating Stefan Milicevic and Eli Ogilvy.

Oregon’s next match will be on February 24, at home against BYU. Start time is 5 p.m.

