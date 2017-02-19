Oregon freshman Edwin Yi hits off of the fairway on hole 5. The Oregon Ducks play in the fourth round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 30, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon men’s golf wins Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; two Ducks tie for first individually

For the second time in three tournaments, the Oregon Ducks took first place, this time in Palm Desert, California at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. The Ducks were led again by what’s become the dynamic duo in Wyndham Clark and Norman Xiong.

To finish out the tournament on Sunday, Clark eagled on the 18th hole to pull within a tie of Xiong and give the Ducks the top two spots individually in the tournament at 11-under par. With sophomore Edwin Yi finishing the tournament at 5-under par, three members of the Ducks’ starting lineup finished in the top-five. Freshman Kevin Geniza scored a three-over par and Sulman Raza scored a +13 in his first action of 2017. The redshirt senior had a tough third round with a 10-over par for the day.

As a team, the Ducks won the tournament by nine shots over the second place Colorado Buffaloes, giving the Pac-12 the top two spots for the event in team play. There was no other Pac-12 team participating in the event.

Ryan Gronlund finished second amongst players that golfed individually, meaning his score did not factor into the Ducks team victory. He finished the tournament 2-over par and was the only Oregon golfer to play as an individual.

After shooting an even first round, Clark scored a seven-under par in round two to put himself in position for his first place tie finish to end the tournament. Xiong followed up a first round of five-under par with a 7-under par to finish with a 12-under par heading into the final day.

“Norman’s round was phenomenal. Simply put – the kid is good,” head coach Casey Martin told GoDucks.com after the first round.

The Ducks will compete in their fourth tournament of 2017, their first in the state of Oregon, at the Bandon Dunes Championship on March 12-14.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments