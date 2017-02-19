Oregon pitcher Megan Kleist (22) smiles after a teammate misses the hackey sack. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins during the NCAA Softball Super Regionals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on May 28, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Ducks dominate Illinois, 11-0, to stay undefeated in 2017

An eight-run second inning lifted the Oregon softball team over Illinois on Sunday at the Mary Nutter Classic.

The No. 9-ranked Ducks flew past Illinois, 11-0, in run-rule fashion to stay undefeated at 9-0 this season.

Megan Kleist was awarded the win after she pitched five innings of scoreless ball. She didn’t walk anyone and recorded four strikeouts in the win. Illinois (5-3) recorded five hits agains the Ducks, who committed two errors.

Kleist was 2-0 on the weekend, allowing one earned run in 12.1 innings of work.

Nikki Udria started the Ducks’ scoring attack in the second inning with a solo home run. Lauren Lindvall then recorded a three-run home run for a 4-0 lead. After the Ducks loaded the bases, Gwen Svekis was hit by a pitch for another run. Mia Camuso’s ensuing double drove in three runs for an 8-0 lead.

Three doubles in the fourth inning helped the Ducks score three more runs in the fourth inning.

The Ducks will hit the road again this week for a tournament in Honolulu at the Rainbow Wahine Classic. Oregon will play Hawaii, Montana and UNLV.

