Ducks dominate Illinois, 11-0, to stay undefeated in 2017
An eight-run second inning lifted the Oregon softball team over Illinois on Sunday at the Mary Nutter Classic.
The No. 9-ranked Ducks flew past Illinois, 11-0, in run-rule fashion to stay undefeated at 9-0 this season.
Megan Kleist was awarded the win after she pitched five innings of scoreless ball. She didn’t walk anyone and recorded four strikeouts in the win. Illinois (5-3) recorded five hits agains the Ducks, who committed two errors.
Kleist was 2-0 on the weekend, allowing one earned run in 12.1 innings of work.
Nikki Udria started the Ducks’ scoring attack in the second inning with a solo home run. Lauren Lindvall then recorded a three-run home run for a 4-0 lead. After the Ducks loaded the bases, Gwen Svekis was hit by a pitch for another run. Mia Camuso’s ensuing double drove in three runs for an 8-0 lead.
Three doubles in the fourth inning helped the Ducks score three more runs in the fourth inning.
The Ducks will hit the road again this week for a tournament in Honolulu at the Rainbow Wahine Classic. Oregon will play Hawaii, Montana and UNLV.