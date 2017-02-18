Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) charges the basket as Utah guard Lorenzo Bonam (15) and Utah guard Parker Van Dyke (5) fight to keep him back. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Preview: Oregon looks for redemption as Colorado comes to Matthew Knight Arena

After a decisive 79-61 win over Utah on Thursday, the No. 7 Oregon men’s basketball team looks to take that momentum into their last home game against Colorado on Saturday.

The last time the Ducks met the Buffaloes in late January, Oregon fell 74-65. It marked one of two conference losses for the Ducks (23-4, 12-2).

A look at both teams heading into Saturday’s matchup

– Colorado is currently ranked No. 7 in the Pac-12. The Buffalos shouldn’t be a problem for the Ducks who are currently second behind Arizona in the Pac-12 standings; however, in the last matchup, Colorado took advantage of the Ducks’ poor shooting to win by nine.

– Colorado, 15-11 , is coming off of two consecutive convincing wins against Washington and Washington State. Both of those games, however, were in Boulder at the Coors Event Center where the Buffaloes have a home record of 11-3. Away, Colorado is 3-7, so making the trip to Matthew Knight Arena may not fare well for the Buffaloes.

– Dillon Brooks continues to be in the Pac-12 Player of the Year conversation. He leads the Ducks in scoring with 15.1 points per game. Brooks comes off another solid performance against Utah, scoring 20 points in 27 minutes.

– Colorado’s Derrick White played in important role for the Buffaloes in its win over Oregon in January. White had a big second half, scoring 17 of his 23 total points to help lift the Buffaloes over the Ducks. As of late, White has been playing well, scoring 23 against Washington State and 16 against Washington. If the Buffaloes are going to have a chance on Saturday, White needs to continue in his recent scoring success.

– This game will be the last home game for two key Oregon seniors, Chris Boucher and Dylan Ennis. Boucher has played an important role off the bench since an injury early in the season. Ennis has started all 27 games so far this season and averages 10.8 points per game.

Oregon vs. Colorado game info

Time: 12 p.m. (PT)

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene

TV: FOX

Radio: Oregon IMG Sports Network (95.3 FM KUJZ in Springfield/Eugene)

Projected starters

Oregon

G Payton Pritchard (8.1 ppg, 3.2 apg, 3.1 rpg)

G Tyler Dorsey (13.2 ppg, 3.4 rbg)

G Dylan Ennis (10.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.2 apg)

F Jordan Bell (11.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.2 bpg)

F Dillon Brooks (15.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.0 apg)

Colorado

G Derrick White (17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg)

G George King (11.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg)

F Wesley Gordon (7.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

G/F Xavier Johnson (14.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg)

G Dominique Collier (6.1 ppg)

Follow Kylee O’Connor on Twitter @kyleethemightee

Comments