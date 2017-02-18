NewsNews PodcastsPodcast
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: News Wrap-up: Schill pauses protest policy, Bean Hall remodel and Breitbart runs ads for UO

, and February 18, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this weekly news wrap-up from the Emerald Podcast Network, we cover the biggest stories from Feb. 10-17. Associate news editor Max Thornberry recaps the state of a proposed protest policy, arts and culture writer Frankie Lewis assures us that Bean Hall has no relation to prisons — besides looking like one — and we answer why the university is advertising on Breitbart.com


This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Podcast: A Very Formal Discussion about Netflix’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’
  2. University is taking action regarding ads appearing on Breitbart
  3. Podcast: News Wrap-Up – flu outbreak, UO as a sanctuary campus, and China Night
  4. Podcast: News Wrap-up — tuition hike, a rally for solidarity and UOPD hates pizza
Previous post

Preview: Oregon looks for redemption as Colorado comes to Matthew Knight Arena

Next post

Marks: What's wrong with the Human Rights Campaign

Emerson Malone

Emerson Malone

Related Posts

PodcastSports Podcasts

Podcast: Oregon men’s basketball getting ready for postseason

MultimediaPodcast

Idea Industry: Combined Culture

AcademicsAdministrationAnnouncementsNews

Here are the upcoming events for Black History Month

News

Eugene man escapes carjacking at gunpoint on Tuesday