Podcast: News Wrap-up: Schill pauses protest policy, Bean Hall remodel and Breitbart runs ads for UO

In this weekly news wrap-up from the Emerald Podcast Network, we cover the biggest stories from Feb. 10-17. Associate news editor Max Thornberry recaps the state of a proposed protest policy, arts and culture writer Frankie Lewis assures us that Bean Hall has no relation to prisons — besides looking like one — and we answer why the university is advertising on Breitbart.com



This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Comments