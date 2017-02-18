Men's BasketballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The No. 7 Oregon Ducks blow out the Colorado Buffaloes 101-73 on senior day

February 18, 2017 at 3:13 pm


Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey (5) hits a three in the face of Colorado guards Derrick White (21) and George King (24) to start off the first half. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) goes for a layup while being defended by Colorado Buffaloes forward Wesley Gordon (1). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) dunks on Colorado guard Derrick White (21). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) dunks the ball. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) dribbles down the court. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman speaks to the team during a pause in play. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) charges toward the basket. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Olympians and former Oregon track athletes Ashton and Theisen-Eaton are honored at center court during a timeout. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Roman Sorkin (41) is defended by Colorado Buffaloes forward Tory Miller (14) and Colorado Buffaloes guard Xavier Johnson (11) while trying to get a pass off. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon forward Dillion Brooks (24) blocks Colorado forward Wesley Gordon (1). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) dives to save a ball from going out of bounds. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) tries to push past Colorado Buffaloes forward Lucas Siewert (25). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman points to Oregon Ducks guard Charlie Noebel (10) before he substituted in. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) hugs his teammate, and friend, forward Dillion Brooks (24) following his last home game. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

