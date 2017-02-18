Oregon men’s tennis defeats Middle Tennessee State for fifth straight victory
Oregon men’s tennis is on a roll.
After winning three matches in as many days last week, the Ducks hit the road and defeated Middle Tennessee State 4-0 to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Playing at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota, the Ducks took the doubles point to begin the match. The No. 33-ranked duo of Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent took down Nicolas Buitrago Machado and Max Rauch, 6-3. The win gives the pair 27 career wins playing together, good for ninth all-time in Oregon history. Akihiro Tanaka and Simon Stevens defeated Miguel Negre Fernandez and Gian Issa, 6-3.
In singles, the No. 38-ranked Thomas Laurent defeated Gonzalo Morell Raschiatore, 6-0, 6-3. Laurent has yet to lose when playing in the top spot for the Ducks.
Tanaka improved to 7-1 in dual singles matches in his Oregon career with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Luis Morillo Diaz. Freshmen Ty Gentry, playing in the No. 6 spot, beat Rauch in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. Stevens, Jayson Amos and Clissold’s matches were unfinished after Oregon clinched the win.
The Ducks have won five consecutive matches since their only loss of the season at No. 9 Texas on Jan. 29. In those five matches, Oregon has outscored their opponents by a combined score of 27-2.
Oregon at Middle Tennessee State
Baseline Tennis Center, University of Minnesota
Doubles
1. No. 51 Jayson Amos/Armando Soemarno (Oregon) vs. Gonzalo Morell Raschiatore/Tom Moonen (Minnesota), unfinished
2. No. 33 Cormac Clissold/Thomas Laurent (Oregon) def. Nicolas Buitrago Machado/Max Rauch (Minnesota), 6-3
3. Akihiro Tanaka/Simon Stevens (Oregon) def. Miguel Negre Fernandez/Gian Issa (Minnesota), 6-3
Doubles Point: Oregon
Singles
1. No. 38 Thomas Laurent (Oregon) def. Gonzalo Morell Raschiatore (Minnesota), 6-0, 6-3
2. No. 124 Simon Stevens (Oregon) vs. Tom Moonen (Minnesota), 6-3, 5-2, unfinished
3. Jayson Amos (Oregon) vs. Fernandez (Minnesota), 6-3, 4-2, unfinished
4. Akihiro Tanaka (Oregon) def. Luis Morillo Diaz (Minnesota), 6-1, 6-4
5. Cormac Clissold (Oregon) vs. Gian Issa (Minnesota), 6-3, 4-5, unfinished
6. Ty Gentry (Oregon) def. Max Rauch (Minnesota), 6-0, 6-4
Oregon wins match, 4-0
