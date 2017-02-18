Akihiro Tanaka reaches to hit the ball back to his opponent during the doubles round. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon men’s tennis defeats Middle Tennessee State for fifth straight victory

Oregon men’s tennis is on a roll.

After winning three matches in as many days last week, the Ducks hit the road and defeated Middle Tennessee State 4-0 to improve to 8-1 on the season.

Playing at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota, the Ducks took the doubles point to begin the match. The No. 33-ranked duo of Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent took down Nicolas Buitrago Machado and Max Rauch, 6-3. The win gives the pair 27 career wins playing together, good for ninth all-time in Oregon history. Akihiro Tanaka and Simon Stevens defeated Miguel Negre Fernandez and Gian Issa, 6-3.

In singles, the No. 38-ranked Thomas Laurent defeated Gonzalo Morell Raschiatore, 6-0, 6-3. Laurent has yet to lose when playing in the top spot for the Ducks.

Tanaka improved to 7-1 in dual singles matches in his Oregon career with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Luis Morillo Diaz. Freshmen Ty Gentry, playing in the No. 6 spot, beat Rauch in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. Stevens, Jayson Amos and Clissold’s matches were unfinished after Oregon clinched the win.

The Ducks have won five consecutive matches since their only loss of the season at No. 9 Texas on Jan. 29. In those five matches, Oregon has outscored their opponents by a combined score of 27-2.

Oregon at Middle Tennessee State

Baseline Tennis Center, University of Minnesota

Doubles

1. No. 51 Jayson Amos/Armando Soemarno (Oregon) vs. Gonzalo Morell Raschiatore/Tom Moonen (Minnesota), unfinished

2. No. 33 Cormac Clissold/Thomas Laurent (Oregon) def. Nicolas Buitrago Machado/Max Rauch (Minnesota), 6-3

3. Akihiro Tanaka/Simon Stevens (Oregon) def. Miguel Negre Fernandez/Gian Issa (Minnesota), 6-3

Doubles Point: Oregon​

Singles

1. No. 38 Thomas Laurent (Oregon) def. Gonzalo Morell Raschiatore (Minnesota), 6-0, 6-3

2. No. 124 Simon Stevens (Oregon) vs. Tom Moonen (Minnesota), 6-3, 5-2, unfinished

3. Jayson Amos (Oregon) vs. Fernandez (Minnesota), 6-3, 4-2, unfinished

4. Akihiro Tanaka (Oregon) def. Luis Morillo Diaz (Minnesota), 6-1, 6-4

5. Cormac Clissold (Oregon) vs. Gian Issa (Minnesota), 6-3, 4-5, unfinished

6. Ty Gentry (Oregon) def. Max Rauch (Minnesota), 6-0, 6-4

Oregon wins match, 4-0

