Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) hugs his teammate, and friend, forward Dillion Brooks (24) following Ennis' last home game. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Ennis and Boucher shine on senior day

It was a memorable night for the seniors of Oregon men’s basketball.

With 16:34 remaining in the Saturday afternoon game against Colorado, forward Chris Boucher slammed down a dunk to put the Ducks ahead by 23. As the crowd erupted in cheers for the senior on senior night, Boucher preceded to point to his family sitting in the crowd. It was only the second game that his family has ever been in the stands for throughout his two year Oregon career.

Boucher and the rest of the Oregon players had plenty to celebrate as the Ducks blew away Colorado in the second half and captured a 101-73 vcitory to complete on undefeated home schedule.

Senior guard Dylan Ennis started out the first half going 5-of-6 from the field and finished the game with 20 points. He was second in scoring behind Dillon Brooks, and Oregon head coach Dana Altman credited him with getting the team going offensively in the first half.

With less than five minutes remaining in the game, the Ducks were up by 30 and the student section began to chant, ‘We want Charlie.’ Altman soon answered the Pit Crew’s call when he subbed in senior guard Charlie Noebel with 4:19 left in the game.

These three seniors, although very different in backgrounds and individual contributions, all are vital parts of this team, according to Altman.

“Great group of seniors, and we’ll miss ‘em, man,” Altman said. “Chris Boucher is a unique player, Dylan Ennis did a great job for us. Charlie’s unselfishness is going to be hard to replace.”

Fouling out is never usually something to be applauded for; however, when Boucher fouled out with 7:48 remaining in the game, the Matthew Knight Arena crowd couldn’t help but give him a standing ovation. As Boucher neared the bench, he threw his hands up, enthusing the crowd. The arena, which was already reaching the top end of its decibel limit, took it up one more notch.

“Definitely something that I will remember forever,” Boucher said about his senior day experience. “I wasn’t expecting a big game like that, but it went our way. I was happy even though I fouled out — this was my last game, and everybody had a great game. Everybody was happy about the win, especially that we went undefeated at home. It’s a great feeling.”

This game marks the Duck’s 42nd straight home win. This final 2017 season home victory also means that both Ennis and Boucher went through their two years at Oregon without losing a single game at Matthew Knight Arena.

“I can say that I never lost to any team in Matthew Knight Arena,” Boucher said. “It doesn’t matter what team. Arizona, Colorado, I just never lost. It feels good to say that.”

Ennis was also happy with how the team played in its final home game.

“Our last game at Matthew Knight and I couldn’t predict that we would have a game like that,” Ennis said. “Me and Chris, it being our last game, and luckily Chuck was able to get in the game, as well. It was a great way to end here.”

Noebel, who has played just 29 minutes all season, did not expect to get any minutes against Colorado.

“Just because our last game with them was so tough,” Noebel said. “I thought it was going to be a 40 minute fight. But, I told these guys, ‘let’s try to get some stops so I can try to get in there.’”

For Boucher, a junior college transfer, and Ennis a transfer from Villanova, their time as a Duck was shorter than most.

“It went so fast,” Boucher said. “Last year I was watching Dwayne [Benjamin] and Elgin [Cook] doing it and I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve still got one year.’ It just went so fast. I remember so many moments that I will never forget. But those moments are way in the past already.

“It was like a movie for me, because it feels like it was two hours and then it was done.”

Altman appreciates all that the three seniors did throughout their time at Oregon and hopes to keep longstanding relationships.

“You spend so much time with these guys, it is emotional,” Altman said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to do this for a long time and the relationships that you build, hopefully you keep.”

