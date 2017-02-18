Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) dunks on Colorado guard Derrick White (21). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes for senior day at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon pummels Colorado 101-73 on senior day

The math made sense.

Saturday afternoon was senior day for Oregon, meaning Dylan Ennis, Chris Boucher, and of course, Charlie Noebel, were playing their last games at Matthew Knight Arena. Ennis and Boucher had never lost at home in their two year careers. Colorado had defeated the Ducks three weeks earlier to serve them one of their few Pac-12 losses, and Oregon was eager to bounce back.

The variables add up to a blowout, and the Ducks followed through.

No.7 Oregon defeated Colorado 101-73 Saturday. The Ducks completed an undefeated season at home for the second consecutive year, and they did it with style. It was the first time Oregon had scored over 100 points in conference play since 2002.

“Definitely something I will remember forever,” Boucher said. “I can actually say that I never lost to any team at Matthew Knight Arena. It doesn’t matter what team. Arizona or Colorado, I just never lost.”

However, it was not a blowout for much of the first half.

Both teams shot well to begin the game. Colorado made eight of its first 11 shots, including five threes. Oregon hit seven of its first 11 shots, including five threes.

The game stayed close, with both teams answering whatever move the other made.

It wasn’t until the 9:45 mark, when Colorado held a one point lead, that Oregon made a run led by Ennis. He scored 13 points over the stretch and only missed one shot. His playmaking, especially with Dillon Brooks on the bench for much of this time, allowed the Ducks to enter halftime with a 13 point lead.

“That was a big stretch. I think (Colorado) went 0-for-5,” head coach Dana Altman said.

“It’s about getting stops,” Ennis said. “When we get stops, we’re that team everybody thinks about like, ‘Man, these guys are tough.'”

The Ducks began the second half where they ended the first. Ennis and Brooks hit a three. Throughout the game, Brooks reminded everyone why he was a preseason All-American. He ended with 23 points on 56 percent from the field and 62 percent from three.

Oregon was on a roll and Colorado looked helpless. At first it was Ennis and Brooks; then it was Boucher. In the second half he scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots.

Some final stat lines.

Brooks: 23p/3r/1a.

Ennis: 20p/6r/3a.

Boucher: 18p/7r/2b.

Benson: 14p/3a. — Jack Butler (@Butler917) February 18, 2017

Overall, Oregon ended shooting 56 percent from the field and 55 percent from three. Rebounding has been an issue for Oregon, but they dominated the boards, grabbing 38 rebounds to Colorado’s 24.

A sold out Matt Knight Arena was jubilant as Oregon ran up the score. The Ducks gave the crowd one final show.

“I hope [the fans] realize how unique this team is,” Altman said. “Our students have been great and our core group has always been great.”

When Boucher and Ennis were subbed out for the final times, they were given standing ovations. The final cheers at Matt Knight Arena.

“I feel like, you know, it didn’t even change.” Boucher said. “It’s like that every day. Every time we play they yell, and they’re there for us.”

Oregon’s next game is Wednesday, at 6 p.m. against California.

