Quick Hits: Basketball runs home-winning streak to 41 games, Pharaoh Brown lone Duck invited to NFL combine

— Oregon men basketball won its 41st consecutive home game Thursday night — defeating Utah 79-61. Dillon Brooks led the onslaught with a game-high 20 points, including a massive dunk in the second half that was featured on SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays, checking in at No. 2. Jordan Bell and Chris Boucher combined for eight blocks while Bell added 17 points.

— The Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team started its 2017 season with a bang, defeating Hawaii Pacific University 284.98-273.18 on Wednesday evening. The Ducks were leading by a tenth of a point before breaking open the match in the six-part tumbling event that followed.

— Marcus Chambers, driven by last year’s disappointing season, is off to a great start during the indoor portion of the Ducks’ track and field season. Chambers is currently No. 11 in the nation in the 200-meter dash and 20th in the 400-meter run. Hannah Bonnie digs deep into what happened last year with Chambers and what he’s doing to improve upon.

— Pharaoh Brown, Oregon’s former tight end, is the lone Duck invited to this year’s NFL Combine. Brown suffered a devastating knee injury three years ago and after taking a entire season off to recover, Brown returned to the field last year with a solid season. The combine begins on Feb, 28 and goes until March 6 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

— Even after securing the win on Thursday night, Oregon head coach Dana Altman was not pleased with his team’s performance. The Ducks, one of the best teams in the Pac-12, were outrebounded by Utah 38-31 en-route to giving up 19 second-chance opportunities. Although Oregon got the win, Altman was quick to note that the Ducks still have a long way to go if they they want to accomplish their season-ending goal.

