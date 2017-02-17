Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) is welcomed to the court by her teammate, guard Mar'Shay Moore (13). The Oregon Ducks host the No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

‘The Scoop’ chronicles life for Oregon women’s basketball

The Ducks are on the verge of making program history — their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005.

And one day, they’ll have plenty of behind-the-scenes footage to recall all the biggest moments. Oregon video has adopted its documentary series to follow the Ducks’ 2016-17 campaign. Last year, softball was the featured team in the inaugural effort.

The athletic department plans to continue highlighting one team each year in the documentary series, which includes footage from each television broadcast combined with pre-game shots, locker room conversations and other unexpected moments.

For the Ducks, the series, dubbed “The Scoop,” serves as a way to show the team’s personality and quirky moments from the road. Whenever a new video is released through the team’s social media channels, it’s a scramble to watch from start to finish.

“Whoever can find it first on their phone — we just all crowd around and watch the video,” guard Lexi Bando said. “I think it’s a really cool tool to show people what we’re doing on the road. And for people that don’t understand what our day-to-day life is like.”

Bando enjoys watching the finished product each week and often laughs at the unplanned moments, which have included impromptu dance parties.

The series can also be a powerful recruiting tool, especially as the Ducks continue to expand internationally. Oregon signed two international prospects for its 2017 class.

“I just think it’s neat to have a chronicle of what they’ve done.” head coach Kelly Graves said. “Looking back on it years from now I think they’ll really appreciate it.

Guard Mar’Shay Moore has taken a particular liking to the video series as of late. She’s interested in learning more about videography and ways athletes can tell their own stories. Moore’s often featured busting out pre-game moves.

“It’s really fun. It shows our scoop — the things we do,” Moore said. “For me personally, I like them because it’s a field that I would like to work in. … I definitely like that stuff.”

Moore said the videos can be more powerful than photos. She’s received loud cheers this year from fans before each game — likely because fans are able to see her upbeat personality in each week’s episode.

“It’s definitely something that I can actually look back at,” Moore said. “It’s like pictures — you always want to have those type of memories. I think a video is even better because it’s longer and different scenes from the road.”

The Ducks plan to continue the series into postseason play. And after the season eventually ends, the videos can tell the story of the 2016-17 season for years to come.

“I think it’s a really awesome marketing tool. … For us it’s a bunch of memories,” Bando said. “I can’t wait to look back on them.”

