Ducks remain undefeated with two comeback efforts in another doubleheader

The No.7 Oregon softball team (8-0) were comeback queens for their doubleheader on the first day of the Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Ducks defeated No.22 Kentucky 5-4 in the first game and they defeated Kent State 4-3 in the second.

Against Kentucky, Oregon headed into the top of the seventh tied at 4-4. In the top of the inning, Oregon’s Nikki Udria homered to center field to give the Ducks a 5-4 lead. Freshman pitcher Maggie Balant allowed runners to reach first and second with two outs before she got a strikeout to end the game.

The game was tied 1-1 headed into the bottom of the fifth when Kentucky broke it open. Balant was on the mound after Megan Kleist was pulled. After an error to advance a runner and a sac bunt, Kentucky’s Brooklin Hinz reached third. Erin Rethlake drove her in on a fielders choice, and Kentucky led 2-1.

Alex Martens drove in two more runs with an RBI single and the inning would end with Kentucky leading 4-1.

Oregon responded immediately. Mia Camuso singled to left to begin the inning. After a wild pitch, a strikeout and a hit by pitch, Oregon had the bases loaded with one out. Shannon Rhodes stepped to the plate and singled and after an error by Kentucky, all three Ducks scored.

The inning would end shortly after, but the Ducks had tied it at 4-4.

Balant (5-0) was awarded the win. She finished with three innings pitched, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk and three strikeouts.

Against Kent State, Oregon jumped to a 2-0 early lead.

Kent State answered in the bottom of the third with three runs, one of which came on an Oregon throwing error.

Again, Oregon immediately answered. Udria scored on a fielder choice to tie the game for Oregon. Lauren Lindvall popped up to second but Haley Cruse was able to score from home. Oregon lead 4-3.

Kleist (2-0) earned the win on the mound in relief. She pitched 3.1 innings and allowed zero runs. Balant entered in the seventh and earned the save. She got all three outs via swinging strikeouts.

The Ducks will play Liberty and Cal-State Northridge Saturday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

