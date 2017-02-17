Oregon Ducks Maite Cazorla (5), Mallory McGwire (44), Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Sierra Campisano (52) communicate as they return to the court following a timeout. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in the first Civil War matchup of the weekend at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Friday January 27, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Ducks’ balanced attack leads to 73-61 win over Utah

For the first time this season, the Ducks have a winning record in conference play.

Against Utah, the Ducks led 34-19 with 2:33 remaining in the first half but couldn’t put the game out of reach. The Ducks had to grind it out before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 73-61 win over the Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Although Oregon never trailed, a slip in play in the final minutes of the game’s first half saw the 15-point lead shrink to points in a 37-30 halftime lead. The Ducks’ lead was further cut to 39-37 after a Tanaeya Boclair layup with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

However, Utah (15-11, 4-11 Pac-12) would not get any closer. A balanced attack led Oregon (18-9, 8-7) to its third-straight victory in conference play. Following Boclair’s layup — part of her career-high 19 points — the Ducks ripped off a 16-5 run to gain some separation and put them ahead 55-42.

Following the third quarter run, the Ducks didn’t look back, winning by 12 and for a winning record in conference play.

While much of the spotlight has deservingly been casted on Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard — the duo has combined for six Pac-12 freshmen of the week honors — fellow first-year player Mallory McGwire has come into her own as of late. McGwire provided the early spark in the opening quarter for the Ducks, connecting on her first five field goal attempts of the game en route to 14 total points.

Hebard led the way for the Ducks in the second half with 15 of her team-high 16 points on the night. She outplayed Utah’s Emily Potter, who was held to just 10 points. The redshirt junior averaged 22 points in the teams’ three meetings last year, but has been held to a combined 22 points in two games this season.

Ionescu put together another stellar performance with 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Justine Hall put the Ducks up 66-49 with six minutes remaining and put the game out of reach for good.

Oregon had the edge over Utah in most statistical categories, including assists (22-12), rebounds (41-30) and field goal percentage (48.4-37.0).

Friday was Oregon’s fifth consecutive over Utah.

The Ducks go for their fourth straight win on Sunday at Colorado.

Follow Cole Kundich on Twitter @ckundich

Comments