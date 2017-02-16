This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Oregon men’s basketball getting ready for postseason

In this episode of Emerald Podcast Network, sports writers Shawn Medow, Gus Morris and Jack Butler discuss the hot-topics of Oregon men’s basketball. They dissect the Ducks’ 3-point shooting and debate the postseason and what lies ahead for the team with multiple stars potentially not returning.

