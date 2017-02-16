Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Hawaii Pacific Sharks in season opener 284.98 – 273.18

The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team begin their final routine of the night. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon back base Blair Wilson (52) and Oregon base Taylr Keating (41) stand with their teammates during the national anthem. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon top Alexis Cross (13) and Oregon base Krista Phillips (24) jump through the air during their acro compulsory routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team complete a compulsory routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon base Casi Jackson (11) and Oregon top Alexis Cross (13) hold a spilt during their compulsory routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team cheer in reaction to earning a perfect 10.00 for their compulsory toss routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon top/base Payton Coon (16) and Oregon base Casi Jackson (11) spin through the air during their toss routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon base Taylor Galvin (20) faces her team after scoring a 9.95 on her 6 element tumbling routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling coach Chelsea Shaw hugs Oregon top Reagan Trussell (19) after Trussell’s aerial tumbling routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon base Krista Phillips (24) and Oregon back base Blaire Wilson(52) score a 9.60 during their tumbling routine as they simultaneously flip across the mat. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team twist through the air during their final routine. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon base Casi Jackson (11) flips through the air with her teammates. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team celebrate their first win of the season. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon base Casi Jackson (11) and her teammates autograph posters for fans after the competition. The Oregon Ducks start the season facing the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 15, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)