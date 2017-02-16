Photos: The No. 7 Oregon Ducks Defeat the Utah Utes 79-61

The Oregon Duck waves a large flag prior to the game. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) tips the ball to Oregon against Utah forward David Collette (13). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Guard Payton Pritchard (3) and Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) close in on Utah guard Sedrick Barefield (2) as he charges the basket. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) reaches in to steal the ball from Utah. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Duck forward Jordan Bell (1) goes up for a one-handed dunk. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald))
Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) breaks away after stealing the ball from Utah forward Jayce Johnson (34). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey (5) jukes Utah forward Devon Daniels (3) as he heads to score. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head football coach Willie Taggart takes photos with De’Anthony Thomas. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives the ball against Utah Utes guard Devon Daniels (3). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells to his team after a turnover. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Former Oregon Duck and Olympic Gold Medalist Matthew Centrowitz Jr. recieves a standing ovation during a timeout. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) charges the basket as Utah guard Lorenzo Bonam (15) and Utah guard Parker Van Dyke (5) fight to keep him back. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) and Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) jump up for the block as Utah forward Tyler Rawson (21) goes for the layup. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) reaches out to block Utah Utes guard Lorenzo Bonam (15). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Utah Utes guard Sedrick Barefield (2) takes an acrobatic shot under the arms of Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Utah Utes guard Devon Daniels (3) and teammates embrace teammate Sedrick Barefield (2) after he was blocked by Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1). The No. 7 Oregon Ducks play the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)