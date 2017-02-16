Betsy DeVos' nomination has been met with controversy due to her lack of experience, and her expected reforms could hurt students at Oregon. (Ted Eytan/flikr)

Manggala: Education pick could be disastrous for Oregon

Last week, Betsy DeVos was elected Secretary of Education with a narrow 51-50 margin, with the tie-breaker coming from Vice President Mike Pence. Education is largely under state and local control, but DeVos will be in charge of federal-level decisions and express the education views of President Donald Trump.

There was a nation-wide concern with DeVos after her Senate confirmation hearing. Her vague answers and her lack of knowledge of the education system was troubling, even failing to name the difference between assessing students based on proficiency or based on growth.

What does that mean for us? All of this is happening 3,000 miles away, but the decision to elect DeVos could easily affect students at the University of Oregon. The U.S. Department of Education doesn’t just handle the federal budget for schools, they handle all matters of discrimination in schools based on race, gender, sexual orientation, etc.

With DeVos as Secretary of Education, something as essential as our civil rights could be at risk.

Financial Aid:

Many of us during the presidential election were hoping for more government support in our education system. With DeVos as Secretary of Education, our hopes for a tuition decrease is more than likely gone. DeVos even dismissed the concept of free tuition, claiming that “nothing in life is truly free.”

Earlier this week, University of Oregon President Michael Schill announced that there will be a 10.6 percent tuition increase for in-state students and a 3 percent increase for out-of-state students, which means Oregon residents will have to cough up about an extra $1,000 to attend the school. Although it’s not a result of electing DeVos, this shows that students are already in financial struggle before the DeVos era begins.

Will DeVos help us out financially? Probably not. Although 90 percent of students in America go to a public school, her support for private and charter schools hint at who she will be focusing on during her time in the Trump administration.

What does that mean for students at the University of Oregon? Are we going to be alienated even further by our government? DeVos hasn’t named her plan yet, but cutting our funding further can mean the university loses resources such as faculty members, courses, majors and unfortunately our students as well.

Losing more resources can harm our educational experience and potentially regress further development into our educational programs. Our education system lost its wings a long time ago, but losing its legs means it won’t be able to move forward at all.

Title IX:

In 2011, the Obama administration expanded Title IX of the Education Amendments Act to require college campuses to take an active role in combatting sexual assault. When asked if DeVos would uphold the law, her answer was unsettling: “Senator, I know that there’s a lot of conflicting ideas and opinions around that guidance — I would look forward to working together to find some resolutions.”

For a campus like the University of Oregon, this is bad news considering how much our student body focuses on protecting students from sexual assault. Title IX is a procedure and a list of requirements that colleges must follow in response to a sexual assault case. Some of the requirements include:

If an assault is reported, the school must conduct an investigation

Ensure confidential reporting

Issue students, parents and teachers a specific procedure on how to respond to sexual assault, such as where to go and who to report to

Provide appropriate accommodations to survivors

If DeVos revokes the law, which seems more likely than not, government funding towards combatting sexual assault and institutional support for victims of sexual assault will drastically decrease.

This is troubling for students at the University of Oregon because many of us advocate for campus sexual assault education. Every student on their orientation week at UO watches a play put on by SWAT (sexual wellness advocacy team) on identifying sexual assault and how to ask for consent. Revoking Title IX would make it harder for students to learn their rights and responsibilities as a sexual partner.

While Obama’s administration was celebrated for Title IX in 2011, FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education) responded differently. In several cases, FIRE, a conservatively biased group, has challenged the measure and protected the rights of men accused of sexual assault. They believe that colleges should not be adjudicating in response to rape charges, claiming schools are not suited to judge felony claims.

The problem? DeVos has donated to the organization multiple times.

The University of Oregon is home to many sexual assault survivors and students of the LGBTQIA+ community, who have historically been vulnerable to adjudication involving sexual assault. DeVos is against sexual assault but has not admitted that it is a problem on college campuses, despite the fact that one in five college women are sexually assaulted.

The bottom line is, Betsy DeVos as our Secretary of Education is something students have to watch closely because they will be the ones affected most. Students are already upset at the recent tuition hike that any new implementation from DeVos that harms students further can cause unrest, not only for students at the University of Oregon, but also the rest of the nation.

