MultimediaPodcast

Idea Industry: Combined Culture

February 16, 2017 at 6:00 am


On this episode of the Emerald Podcast Network’s Idea Industry series, Emily Kalei welcomes back Chandler Carroll to talk about his work with the creative social-impact collective, Combined Culture.

This episode was produced by Franziska Monahan.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Idea Industry: Do something about your branding, Taggart.
  2. Idea Industry: Emily’s top five Super Bowl ads
  3. The Idea Industry: How Nike took the Olympics
  4. Idea Industry: The world of typeface
Previous post

Manggala: Education pick could be disastrous for Oregon

Next post

Marcus Chambers strives for elusive NCAA title

Franziska Monahan

Franziska Monahan

Related Posts

Arts & CultureMultimediaVideo

Video: Ducks On: Valentine’s Day 2017

Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcastVideo Games

Podcast: Goodbye Club Penguin and how MMO games die

Arts & CultureMultimediaVideoVideo Games

Welcome to the MultiVRse: Virtual Reality Gaming In Eugene

Men's TennisMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2