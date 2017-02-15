Bruce Darling passed away this week. (Courtesy of University of Oregon)

UO accounting instructor passes away

Bruce Darling, an accounting instructor at the University of Oregon, has passed away, according to an email sent to his students this morning.

The head of accounting, Angela Davis, sent the email this morning at 9:36 a.m., about 20 minutes before Wednesday’s class started.

“I walked into class and there were representatives from the business college and they just told us,” Andy Collins, an economics major, said in a phone interview. “It was shocking, I couldn’t believe it.”

Anthony Adams, a public relations major taking BA 215 for his business minor, said Darling seemed fine during Monday’s class.

“It was a regular day. He just asked us questions about homework,” Adams said.

The cause of Darling’s death has not been announced.

This story will be updated.

Natalie Waitt-Gibson contributed reporting to this story.

Comments