News
(Flickr, Dimitri Baret)

Eugene man escapes carjacking at gunpoint on Tuesday

February 15, 2017 at 2:20 pm


A 25-year-old man survived an attempted carjacking at gunpoint on Tuesday, Feb 14, at 14th Avenue and Mill Street. The suspect, a Hispanic male, 5’10” and about 35 years old, is still at large, according to the Eugene Police Department.

At 4:36 p.m., the suspect opened the victim’s passenger car door and showed a handgun. The victim “hit the gas and accelerated away,” after which the suspect fell down and fled.

Police arrived to the scene and failed to locate the suspect after a search.

The suspect was wearing a maroon shirt, a white undershirt and blue jeans. He has a medium build, ear-length hair and “possibly a goatee,” according to a press release.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. White male escapes after robbing Bank
  2. Woman groped while running at Alton Baker Park
  3. UOPD searches for man after attempted robbery near campus
  4. Woman reports being raped in parking lot behind Rennie's Landing early Friday
Previous post

UO accounting instructor passes away

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Will Campbell

Will Campbell

Related Posts

AcademicsAnnouncementsNews

UO accounting instructor passes away

AdministrationNews

University is taking action regarding ads appearing on Breitbart

CrimeHousingNews

Man arrested after allegedly pointing loaded handgun at Hub residents

AdministrationAnnouncementsNews

Time, place and manner policy put on hold