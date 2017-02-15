Eugene man escapes carjacking at gunpoint on Tuesday

A 25-year-old man survived an attempted carjacking at gunpoint on Tuesday, Feb 14, at 14th Avenue and Mill Street. The suspect, a Hispanic male, 5’10” and about 35 years old, is still at large, according to the Eugene Police Department.

At 4:36 p.m., the suspect opened the victim’s passenger car door and showed a handgun. The victim “hit the gas and accelerated away,” after which the suspect fell down and fled.

Police arrived to the scene and failed to locate the suspect after a search.

The suspect was wearing a maroon shirt, a white undershirt and blue jeans. He has a medium build, ear-length hair and “possibly a goatee,” according to a press release.

