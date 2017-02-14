Welcome to the MultiVRse: Virtual Reality Gaming In Eugene

Arts & CultureMultimediaVideoVideo Games

February 14, 2017


VR gaming is finally here with MultiVRse, Eugene’s first virtual reality arcade. A passion project of Andy McClure and Mike Gray that launched Halloween 2016, the duo has several computers and VR systems set up for people to try. Anyone, whether they be age six, 60, or wheel chair bound, can come and try a multitude of VR games. From race car driving to archer shooting to watching blue whales swim by, MultiVRse has a variety of games to offer.

