The Oregon Ducks bench explodes with energy following a three pointer from their guard Lexi Bando (10). The Oregon Ducks host the No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Quick Hits: women’s basketball sweeps weekend series, lacrosse falls to Canisius

— Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu was named the Pac-12 player of the week on Monday. The freshman averaged 16.5 points a game and 10.5 rebounds in the Ducks’ weekend sweep of No. 15 UCLA and USC. She made Oregon history with her fourth triple-double on Friday night’s win over the Bruins.

— The No. 5 Oregon men’s basketball team defeated USC 81-70 to salvage a weekend split after losing to No. 10 UCLA on Thursday.

— The Oregon women’s golf team had a strong start to its spring season, finishing second out of 12 teams in the Peg Barnard Invitational held at Stanford, California.

— Oregon men’s tennis defeated Nebraska and Iowa on Friday and Saturday to give the Ducks three wins in as many days.

—The Oregon softball team completed a sweep of the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona. The ninth-ranked Ducks are now 6-0 to start the season.

— Oregon lacrosse defeated San Diego State on Saturday before losing the first match of the season to Canisius on Monday.

— In his first indoor 5,000 meter race this year, Edward Cheserek set the top collegiate time for the season and world-leading time, crossing the line in a time of 13 minutes, 32.59 seconds.

— Senior Wyndham Clark was listed at No. 1 in the first Arnold Palmer Cup rankings, along with freshman Norman Xiong at No. 6.

— Oregon baseball relief pitcher Brac Warren was one of the sixty players named to the 2017 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List by the NCBWA.

— Last week, Oregon soccer announced its 2017 spring schedule, which will pit the Ducks against the Portland Thorns of the NWSL, Gonzaga University, Oregon State University and Seattle Pacific.

