Podcast: Goodbye Club Penguin and how MMO games die

This time on the Emerald Podcast Network, Mathew Brock and Eric Schucht discuss the shutdown of the popular social MMO Club Penguin and the lifecycle of MMO games in general, particularly how they die out and why it hits so hard.

You can read more about Club Penguin’s shutdown here.

This episode was produced by Franziska Monahan.

