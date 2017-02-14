Man arrested after allegedly pointing loaded handgun at Hub residents

A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at a crowd of people at the Hub on Campus apartments after midnight on Friday.

According to Eugene Police, two officers responded to the apartments after reports of a trespasser. When the officers arrived, “a group of more than 10 people began to duck and run towards the officers, with a couple people yelling that a man had a gun.”

The officers reportedly observed Kyle Rober Woody, 19, aiming a handgun towards the crowd. Upon seeing the officers, Woody dropped his gun and ran. Officers pursued him on foot with more coming to assist. Officers used a taser on Woody and took him into custody at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, police say. Woody is not a student at University of Oregon.

Eugene police say they recovered the handgun, which was loaded.

Woody was booked in Lane County Jail and is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct in the second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, five counts of menacing, interfering with a peace officer and escaping in the third degree.

After being arrested, Woody was also charged with first degree burglary and two counts of fourth degree assault for an incident that occurred on Oct. 28 of last year.

If you witnessed the incident at the Hub on Friday and know more information, please contact [email protected].

