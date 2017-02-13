Photos: 2017 UO Taiwan Night showcases campus performers

The Taiwanese Student Association hosted a cultural night on Feb. 13 in the EMU ballroom. The event featured many performers from the “China Night” Lunar New Year celebrations on Jan. 29 and featured original performances that students practiced in two weeks between the shows.

“We didn’t want our performances to be the same as China Night,” said Winston Wang, UO TSA member and the M.C. for the night. “We made our performances different. We wanted to give the audience an experience they have never seen before.”

Taiwan Night takes place every spring term between Chinese New Year and Valentines Day. Unlike China Night, where the hosts speak almost entirely in Mandarin, Taiwan Night’s hosts interact with the audience in English. The event also features the UO Wushu club every year.

The event sold 130 tickets. Wang said that, although the event is a cultural night, a primary purpose of the event is for performers of all backgrounds to express their talents.

“We wanted to share our culture, but also meet with performers on campus and give them a stage to perform,” Wang said. “Actually, we know that some of them are trying to build up a portfolio, so we welcome anyone on campus who wants to perform.”

TSA students served Cantonese-style vegetable stir-fry, chicken breast strips and fried tofu. The Capri Eugene real estate company, the event’s main sponsor, provided prizes: a giant teddy bear, bean bags, a blender, a speaker and a 43-inch T.V.

