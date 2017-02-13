News
UO announces replacement provost for Scott Coltrane

February 13, 2017 at 2:26 pm


The University of Oregon announced today its new provost, Jayanth Banavar, after nearly a year-long confidential search.

New provost Jayanth Banavar will begin in July. (Courtesy of University of Oregon provost office)

Banavar formerly worked at the University of Maryland as the dean of the College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences, according to the announcement by UO President Michael Schill.

The search began after the current provost, Scott Coltrane, announced his retirement last June. Since then, Schill tasked a 17 person search committee with vetting a pool of candidates.   

The last open forum discussing the provost’s desired skills and abilities met in October 2016. The Provost search committee held the forum, during which public members expressed their desire for the provost to have experience in diversity, budget expertise and problem-solving skills.

The provost is in charge of day-to-day operations of the school and is second-in-charge to president Schill. The provost deals with research, budgets, curriculum, faculty tenure promotions and admissions.

The school set up a website for additional information and comments.

Banavar’s biography from the University of Maryland is here.

