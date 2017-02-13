Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) gets down low with her teammates during the pregame introduction. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in first Civil War matchup of the weekend at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Friday January 27, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Sabrina Ionescu sweeps Pac-12 weekly honors for first time since 2012

Sabrina Ionescu made Oregon career history on Friday with her fourth triple-double.

Then, on Monday, she became the second player in Pac-12 history to sweep the conference’s two weekly awards — freshman of the week and player of the week. UCLA’s Nirra Fields last did it in 2012.

The announcement caps a remarkable weekend for the Walnut Creek, California, native. She averaged 16.5 points a game, 10.5 rebounds and was 5-of-6 from 3-point range. She also had 16 assists, shot 57.9 percent from the field and had a steal in Oregon’s weekend sweep over the Los Angeles schools.

She posted a triple-double on Friday in Oregon’s upset win over No. 15 UCLA. She had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, breaking Bev Smith’s Oregon career record of three triple-doubles. She followed that up with a double-double, her seventh of the year, on Sunday over USC.

"Everybody in this conference knows about No. 20."@sabrina_i20 had a *pretty* good game for @OregonWBB today. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5FXydJ6PJ6 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 12, 2017

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves was most impressed with Ionescu’s 20 defensive rebounds on the weekend.

“Twenty. And she’s not the fastest kid, she doesn’t jump that high, she’s not particularly big and strong,” Graves said. “She just goes and gets it. That’s her in a nutshell. She has 20 defensive rebounds this weekend. That’s just heart, that’s just wanting it. That’s what makes her special.”

Ionescu said the Ducks remain focused on improving each game as the regular season comes to a close.

“We just have to keep building. We can’t take any game for granted,” Ionescu said.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments