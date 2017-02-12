Oregon freshman Kathleen Scavo talks with Oregon Women's Golf Head Coach Ria Scott before she putts on hole 14. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

In her first tournament of the year, Kelsey Ulep leads Ducks to second place finish at Peg Barnard Invitational

Oregon has started their spring season off on a high note. On Sunday, led by Junior Kelsey Ulep, the Ducks finished second out of 12 teams in the Peg Barnard Invitational in Stanford, California.

Ulep, who didn’t play in the Fall due to an injury, shot a 2-under par (140) for the tournament and finished second overall. It was a career-best finish for the junior from Rocklin, Ca.

“It was a great start to our season,” Ulep said. “The team played well and the high energy continued throughout our last day. We are ready to grind out these next few days and then go and play in New Orleans.”

Oregon came out of the gates swinging on Saturday, the first day of competition. They ended the day at 8-over par (292), and were in second place behind host, and eventual champion, Stanford.

Ulep shot a team-best even par (71) to pace the Ducks, and was followed closely behind by Sophomore Kathleen Scavo (72). All five Oregon golfers finished in the top 25 among individuals.

Round two saw more of the same for Ulep as she shot another team-best, this time 2-under par (69).

“Kelsey played as if she hasn’t missed a beat,” Oregon head coach Ria Scott said. “It’s fun to see her play so well and be healthy again. We are excited for the potential impact she could make in our lineup.”

Despite shooting three strokes better in the second round than in the first, Oregon could not catch the hosts, Stanford. Oregon’s overall tournament score (13-over par, 581) was 10 strokes greater than the Cardinal’s.

But the Ducks are happy with their performance and confident as they head into the crucial Spring portion of their season.

“Second place is a promising start for our spring season,” Junior Petra Salko said. “We are already excited for our next tournament and can’t wait to compete again. We are learning every day to be more patient and mindful on the course and that will be our asset moving forward.”

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments