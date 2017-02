This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: News Wrap-up — tuition hike, a rally for solidarity and UOPD hates pizza

In this weekly news wrap-up from the Emerald Podcast Network, we cover the biggest news from Feb. 5-10. News editor Max Thornberry discusses the proposed tuition hike, news reporter Andrew Field tells us about “UO United” and we all pitch in on the pizza ban.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Comments