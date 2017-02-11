Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2

Akihiro Tanaka reaches to hit the ball back to his opponent during the doubles round. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Ethan Young-Smith chases down a hit from an opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Jayson Amos celebrates with Armando Soemarno after scoring a point during the doubles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Thomas Laurent hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Ethan Young-Smith reaches to hit the ball during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Jayson Amos celebrates after scoring against his opponent during the singles round. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold celebrates after scoring a point against his opponent. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold returns a serve to his opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Akihiro Tanaka hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Simon Stevens raises a fist in celebration after winning his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Simon Stevens returns a serve to his opponent. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Ethan Young-Smith returns a pass to his opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Akihiro Tanaka celebrates after winning his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)