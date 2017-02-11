Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) walks off the court after the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon survives foul trouble, beats USC 81-70

After a loss at UCLA on Thursday, No. 5 Oregon had to regroup and conquer USC on Saturday night.

The Ducks marched into the Galen Center and came out with an 81-70 win over USC despite foul trouble and avoided another loss after leading by double digits. Los Angeles native Tyler Dorsey put away four 3-pointers in the Ducks’ win while Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 21 points despite fouling out.

In recent games, the Ducks came out with early leads, even in the loss at UCLA. This time, it took Oregon a little longer to create a gap in the first.

USC failed to make a field goal for four minutes during the first half but went on a run to bring the game within one point after the Ducks created an 11-point lead.

Brooks led Ducks scorers at halftime with 12 points as the Ducks had a 35-33 lead. Oregon was also outblocked 4-1 by the Trojans at the intermission.

The Ducks had a couple of plays that look great on a highlight reel but Oregon could have been in front by a lot more than two points if they played less flashy.

The Trojans took a 42-40 lead early on in the second half after USC knocked down several 3-pointers.

As USC led 50-46 with under 13 minutes to play, Jordan Bell, Dorsey and Brooks each had three fouls.

Dorsey then turned up the heat at the Galen Center and knocked home two 3s while Chris Boucher added one of his own to give the Ducks the lead once again.

Just when Oregon began to pull away, USC came right back into it with around four minutes to play.

With 3:38 left in the game, Brooks fouled out, ending his night with 21 points while USC went on a 7-0 run.

Dorsey’s 3-pointer continued to flourish as he nailed his fourth triple of the night to give the Ducks a comfortable eight-point lead.

Bell finished his night with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Oregon did not have much pressure at the end and won 81-70 with little trouble at the end barring a flagrant foul on USC’s Chimezie Metu for a slap on Payton Pritchard’s back.

The Ducks return to Eugene to host Utah and Colorado next.

