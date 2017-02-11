SoftballSports
(Sam Marshall/Emerald Archives)

Ducks improve to 5-0 with win against Seattle University

February 11, 2017 at 11:18 am


Oregon softball continued its winning start to the 2017 season with a 4-2 win on Saturday morning against Seattle U as part of the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

Oregon got things going early with a three-run home run from Mia Camuso to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The blast was Camuso’s first career homer for the Ducks. The Ducks scored an additional run in the inning for a four-run lead.

Seattle knocked in two runs in the top of the second inning prompting a pitching change for Oregon. Head coach Mike White elected to use both freshmen pitchers, starting Miranda Elish and then bringing on Maggie Balint while the Ducks led 4-2.

Balint was called into action quickly in the circle, getting out of a loaded bases situation with only one out to keep Oregon’s 4-2 lead in tact.

The remainder of the game stayed rather quiet with neither team earning a run in the final five innings.

Oregon was held to only six hits as the Ducks now look to change their approach the plate from power to small-ball.

Balint was awarded the win (3-0). The Ducks now prepare to face Cal Poly on Sunday in the final game of the tournament.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

