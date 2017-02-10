UO students rally in response to Trump travel ban

Students and community activists stood in unison on the University of Oregon campus. The EMU Fishbowl was filled as a handful of individuals took the stage to tell the crowd how they felt about the the travel ban, campus climate and other acts of mistreatment in the community.

The Multicultural Center, Men’s Center, MEChA and Muslim Student Association banded together as one group for the event, calling themselves “UO United.”

“We are doing this because we must realize that there are a lot of different ideas that are circulating around within American society and the way that some people choose to believe those [ideas], the way that some people choose to resist, and the way that some people choose to create those ideas needs to be recognized within the media,” said Alejandro Fierro-Stephens, a co-director of the Multicultural Center.

Stephens said the purpose of the rally was to encourage students to spread love and not hate. The importance of education was an important talking point.

“Education without awareness has zero value,” said Haytham Abo-Adel, group advisor to the Muslim Student Association. “If you are willing to find the right path, your heart will lead you.”

Abo-Adel originates from the middle-eastern country of Yemen, a country listed on the recent Immigration Ban.

UO United hopes to continue to collaborate in the future and is interested in planning more events fighting for equality, peace and love in the campus community.

Comments