Oregon Men's Tennis Head Coach Nils Schyllander talks with Simon Stevens and Daan Maasland during their doubles match. The No. 42 Oregon Ducks face the No. 46 Louisville Cardinals at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 7 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Schyllander gets win No. 200, Oregon softball starts season 2-0

— Oregon men’s tennis head coach Nils Schyllander got his 200 career victory with a 4-0 victory over Fresno State. Oregon improves to 5-1 to start the season.

—The No. 9 Oregon softball team won back-to-back games to begin the season. The Duck’s offense dominated in both games, scoring a combined 19 runs.

—The Ducks softball team also reloaded with the No.1 recruiting class this offseason.

— Oregon football wide receiver coach Jimmie Dougherty left for the same position at UCLA just months after joining the Ducks. Earlier last month, Dougherty was a passenger is fellow coach David Reave’s DUII arrest.

— Marcus Arroyo is reportedly going to accept Oregon football’s open position at quarterbacks coach.

— The No.5 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team dropped their second Pac-12 game against UCLA in Los Angeles. They blew a 19 point lead to lose 82-79.

— Casey Benson has been shooting the lights out from three point range during Pac-12 play, but he credits the team’s offense.

— Oregon’s women’s basketball team believes it can make the NCAA Tournament. It would be the first time since 2005.

— After some buzz, Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole reported that former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly has no interest in the Alabama offensive Coordinator job.

