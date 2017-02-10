Quick Hits: Schyllander gets win No. 200, Oregon softball starts season 2-0
— Oregon men’s tennis head coach Nils Schyllander got his 200 career victory with a 4-0 victory over Fresno State. Oregon improves to 5-1 to start the season.
—The No. 9 Oregon softball team won back-to-back games to begin the season. The Duck’s offense dominated in both games, scoring a combined 19 runs.
—The Ducks softball team also reloaded with the No.1 recruiting class this offseason.
— Oregon football wide receiver coach Jimmie Dougherty left for the same position at UCLA just months after joining the Ducks. Earlier last month, Dougherty was a passenger is fellow coach David Reave’s DUII arrest.
— Marcus Arroyo is reportedly going to accept Oregon football’s open position at quarterbacks coach.
— The No.5 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team dropped their second Pac-12 game against UCLA in Los Angeles. They blew a 19 point lead to lose 82-79.
— Casey Benson has been shooting the lights out from three point range during Pac-12 play, but he credits the team’s offense.
— Oregon’s women’s basketball team believes it can make the NCAA Tournament. It would be the first time since 2005.
— After some buzz, Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole reported that former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly has no interest in the Alabama offensive Coordinator job.
