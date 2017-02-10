Oregon men’s tennis sweeps Nebraska, improves to 6-1 on the season

The Oregon men’s tennis team knew this week would challenge them, with three matches on the schedule in as many days.

So far, it’s two matches and two wins.

A day after defeating Fresno State 4-0 for Nils Schyllander’s 200th career win, the Ducks swept Nebraska 7-0 in a dominant effort on all fronts.

“Definitely got to be happy with where we are,” Jayson Amos said. “I’m really proud of the guys with how we’ve come out and played.”

Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent opened action at the Student Tennis Center with a 6-2 win over David Samardzija and Tomislav Antoljak. The remaining two matches were tightly contested, but the Ducks ultimately clinched the doubles point when the duo of Simon Stevens and Ty Gentry defeated Chris Dean and Micah Clousia, 6-4.

While the overall play of doubles has been strong for Oregon so far – the team has won the doubles point in five of their first seven matches – the play of Clissold and Laurent stands out. The duo entered the 2017 season unranked, but now stands at No. 33 in the ITA rankings. Their 26 wins – in just 29 matches played – puts them in a tie for ninth in Oregon history.

“They’re a really tough team to beat,” said Amos. “It’s a great confidence booster knowing that we got them playing behind us.”

Freshmen Ty Gentry got Oregon on the board in singles, with an easy 6-0, 6-1, victory over Samardzija. The win gave Gentry the first dual-match singles win of his collegiate career.

Gentry will have a long way to go to catch Amos, who earned win No. 84 of his career singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Antoljak. The countdown towards history has started for Amos. The victory puts him in a tie with Sven Swinnen for second in Oregon history in singles wins with 84. The senior from Mission Viejo is now just seven wins away from becoming the programs all-time winningest singles player.

“I thought the singles was a good match today,” said Amos. “Did exactly what I wanted to do, played a solid match from start to finish.”

Stevens – now ranked No. 124 in the nation – clinched the win for Oregon with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Boyer on court 2. Laurent remained undefeated playing in the No. 1 spot with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Bednarczyk.

Tanaka moved to an impressive 5-1 in dual matches with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Klousia, and Clissold finished off the match with a 6-3, 6-3 win versus Dean.

The Ducks will complete their third match in as many days, when they face Iowa on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Student Tennis Center.

“They’ve been resting and this is going to be our third match in three days,” said Amos. “I feel confident that we’re going to handle it.”

Oregon vs Nebraska

Doubles:

(UO) Armando Soemarno/Jayson Amos vs (NE) Dylan Bednarczyk/Toby Meyer, unfinished (UO) Thomas Laurent/Cormac Clissold def. (NE) David Samardzija/Tomislav Antoljak, 6-2 (UO) Simon Stevens/Ty Gentry def. (NE) Chris Dean/Micah Clousia, 6-4

Oregon wins doubles point

Singles:

(UO) Laurent def. (NE) Bednarczyk, 6-2,6-2 (UO) Stevens vs (NE) Boyer, 6-2, 6-3 (UO) Amos vs (NE) Antoljak, 6-3, 6-2 (UO) Tanaka def. (NE) Klousia, 6-2, 6-4 (UO) Clissold vs (NE) Dean, 6-3, 6-3 (UO) Gentry def. (NE) Samardzija, 6-0, 6-1

Oregon wins, 7-0

