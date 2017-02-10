Oregon distance runner Edward Cheserek celebrates after winning the 5,000 meters in 13:25:59, tying for the most NCAA Championships. The NCAA Track & Field National Championship is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on June 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Cheserek runs world-leading mark in 5,000 meter season debut

In his first indoor 5,000 meter race this year, Oregon senior Edward Cheserek achieved a hat trick of running a personal record, setting the top collegiate time for the season and the world-leading time in the process.

He crossed the line in a time of 13 minutes, 32.59 seconds at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington on Friday night. His time also moves him up to 4th on the Oregon all-time list.

Along with his leading time in the 3,000 meters, Cheserek now owns two leading times across the NCAA leaderboard for the 2017 season.

Sophomore Tanner Anderson was 10th in his first collegiate indoor 5,000-meter race, finishing in a time of 13:51.69.

Alli Cash and Maggie Schmaedick clocked in at 16:00.27 and 16:10.71 respectively in the 5,000 meters. Cash now ranks ninth on the all-time list while Schmaedick scored a PR.

Cullen Prena and Max Lydum represented the throwers on Day one with two PRs in the weight throw. Prena was fifth with a toss of 61 feet, 2 inches while Lydum was eighth with a distance of 57-3.75.

What makes Cheserek’s feat all the more remarkable – he confessed that he was feeling tired before the race.

“I talked to my coach and he said, “Don’t worry about it. Just run 13:45 to qualify for Nationals,” Cheserek said in an interview with Flotrack.

He did way more than that.

While Cheserek is also penciled in for the mile tomorrow, his participation is now uncertain.

“I got to talk to coach about it,” Cheserek said. “We focus one thing at a time. Right now, I’m just gonna get ready for tomorrow.”

