Oregon outfielder Sammie Puentes (5) throws the ball during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins during the NCAA Softball Super Regionals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on May 28, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Softball improves to 4-0 on the year after doubleheader sweep

After picking up a pair of wins on Thursday in the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks softball swept San Jose State in another doubleheader to improve to 4-0 on Friday.

The Ducks run-ruled San Jose State, 8-0 in six innings to start the day on Friday. Miranda Elish deliverd a strong outing in her first career start for the Ducks and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. The freshman surrendered three hits and walked two in the complete game win. Sophomore infielder Madi Bishop hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and finished 2-for-3 with four runs batted in. During the 2016 season, Bishop finished with two home runs and six RBI’s in nine starts.

Freshman Maggie Balint led the Ducks in game two of the double header to a 4-1 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs. Balint (2-0) struck out 11 batters in six innings while giving up three hits, including a solo home run in the win. Sophomore Megan Kleist picked up her first save of the season.

After coming away with no runs with the bases loaded in the top of the second, the Ducks again had the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, but this time catcher Gwen Svekis drew a walk to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. The Ducks added to their lead in the top of the fourth when infielder Nikki Udria hit a two-run single to center field, giving the Ducks a three run lead.

Fresno State broke through with its lone run — a solo home run — in the bottom of the fourth.

The Kajikawa Classic continues Saturday with the Ducks taking on Seattle University at 8:30 a.m.

