Oregon track team splits up, heads to Husky Classic and Don Kirby Elite Invitational

To close out its regular indoor season Friday and Saturday, the Oregon track and field team will send 29 distance runners and throwers to Seattle, Washington, for the Husky Classic and 20 sprinters and jumpers to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in search of NCAA qualifying marks.

When asked the reason for splitting the team, head coach Robert Johnson said the meet in Washington is “probably more distance-friendly.” The Dempsey Indoor Center, where the Husky Classic will be held, boosts what Johnson calls an “over-sized” 307-meter track, the same surface on which NCAA Tournament events will take place.

“We don’t get the opportunity to run on those that often,” he said. “The more experience we get, the better.”

Leading the way for the Ducks at the Husky Classic will be Edward Cheserek in both the mile and the 5,000-meter, an event in which the defending two-time indoor champion will be making his 2017 debut along with Tanner Anderson on Friday.

The next day, Cheserek will be joined by several young Ducks in the mile, including Matthew Maton and a group of Oregon newcomers led by transfer Tim Gorman.

Since arriving from Dartmouth, Gorman has enjoyed training with the large group of talented Oregon milers.

“I’ve found throughout my career that the only time I really get better is when I’m training with people who are better than me,” Gorman said. “So I found one of the only teams in the country that has this many sub-4, just really fast milers. It brings up my level of competition.”

The bulk of the women distance runners will also be representing Oregon in the mile, led by Lilli Burdon. Samantha Nadel and Katie Rainsberger will compete in the 3,000-meter, while Alli Cash and Maggie Schmaedick run in the 5,000.

Heading down south to Albuquerque is the trio of Hannah Cunliffe, Deajah Stevens and Ariana Washington, who swept the 60-meter at the Armory. They will compete in both the 60 and 200-meter, along with several other Ducks.

Two freshman will be joining the three: Makenzie Dunmore for the 60-meter and Hannah Waller for the 200-meter. Waller will alsoc ompete in the 400-meter along with Elexis Guster.

Alaysha Johnson and Sasha Wallace will compete in the 200, though the majority of their attention will be directed to the 60-meter hurdles.

“I always like running in Albuquerque,” Wallace said. “Everybody just seems to do pretty well; the times are pretty good. So I’m sure we’re going to come out with better times and even more qualifiers.”

Freshman Rhesa Foster is another Duck looking for her qualifying mark; she joins Wallace and Johnson in the 60-meter hurdles. Foster is also set to participate in the long jump, while fellow jumper Chaquinn Cook competes in the triple jump.

The men are also sending a small pack of jumpers down south. In addition to racing in the 60-meter, Damarcus Simpson will participate in the long jump, while Ben Milligan and Cole Walsh represent the Ducks in the triple jump and pole vault, respectively. Alongside Simpson in the 60-meter will be Kyree King, who has won both of his 60-meter races since transferring to Oregon from Western Kentucky.

After coming off a school record-setting performance in the 200-meter, senior Marcus Chambers is looking to to improve on his 400-meter time.

