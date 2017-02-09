Achilles Massahos (left) and Bill Barrett square off in Radio Redux’s crime thriller “The Maltese Falcon”—Feb. 10-12 at the Hult Center in Eugene—playing crook Joel Cairo and detective Miles Archer. (Photo by Scott Kelley)

Things to do this week: ‘The Maltese Falcon,’ Lotus and UO Art MFA Exhibit

Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 24, UO Art MFA Exhibit: “On The Wall” (44 W 7th Ave.), free and for all ages

The University of Oregon Master of Fine Arts program will be hosting an art exhibit this month. The exhibit — which is titled “Off the Wall” — challenges the commonly held notion that two-dimensional art is limited and bounded by a frame. For this project, students resisted the urge to be polite or tame while creating their works. Whether it be painting, sculpting or other artistic mediums, these students were challenged to create art meant to be hung on a wall without conforming to the standards of two-dimensional pieces.

The exhibit will feature a wide variety of works that showcase the diverse interests and skills of students in the UO art program. Exhibiting Artists include Ron Linn, Mandy Hampton, Alex Wurts, Andrew Douglas Campbell, Sumer Kham, Stephen Milner and Daniel Miller.

-Zach Price

Saturday, Feb. 11: Lotus at McDonald Theatre (1010 Willamette St.), 7 p.m., tickets $24 advance, $25 at the door, all ages

Eclectic electro band Lotus makes its way to Eugene on Saturday night, hoping to showcase its multi-genre jams to a packed crowd. Founded in 1999 in Indiana but now based in Philadelphia and Denver, the group’s impressive musical chops have remained prominent over its nine albums.

With a musical style rooted in forward-thinking classic rock, the band promises to appeal to a wide audience while still offering some experimental soundscapes to the crowd. Their songs, which usually end past the five-minute mark, explore multiple genres. Traces of the Allman Brothers’ gentle guitar-driven style can be heard amid a fusion of funk, jazz, and electronica. Fans of “jam” bands such as Mowgli and Real Estate will find plenty to love at a concert that is sure to be unique and exciting. Up-and-coming jam group El Ten Eleven will open the show.

-Dana Alston

Friday, Feb. 10: UO Peacejam’s JAM for PEACE at Global Scholars Hall Great Room (1710 E. 15th Avenue), 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., free

The University of Oregon Peacejam Club will host a night of free music, food and fun on campus during the first ever JAM for PEACE. Artists from around the Eugene and Springfield area will perform throughout the night. In addition to great local music, guests can enjoy free food and drinks provided by UO Catering. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the UO Peacejam Club.

Peacejam is an international organization dedicated to the education of peace studies, conflict resolution and more. The organization is led by 13 Nobel Peace Prize winners, including the Dalai Lama. Their focus is on “creating young leaders committed to positive change in themselves, their communities and the world,” according to the Peacejam website. For more information about Peacejam visit Peacejam.org.

-Leanne Harloff

Friday, Feb. 10. Radio Redux: The Maltese Falcon at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts (7th and Willamette), 7:30 p.m., $23-$25, student discounts available

Three devious criminals, a femme fatale and a priceless ancient relic. Take a look at this stage adaptation of the first hit film that helped kick off the film noir genre with The Maltese Falcon, presented by Eugene’s own Radio Redux. Whether you’re a fan of the original 1941 film or just noir in general, you won’t want to miss this adaptation, performed live on-stage as a dramatized radio play.

Can’t make it Friday? Never fear, there are additional showings on Saturday and Sunday too. Learn more at http://www.radioreduxusa.com/ or buy your tickets online at http://hultcenter.org.

-Mathew Brock

Saturday, Feb. 11: Hop Valley 8th Anniversary Party at Hop Valley Brewing Company (990 W 1st Avenue) 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., free entry, 21+

It’s iconic local brewery Hop Valley’s 8th-anniversary party this weekend. At their Eugene tasting room on 1st Avenue, the party will go until 4 a.m. with food, drinks and more fun. Live music will be performed by rock and roll band PTO and R&B/jazz musician Greg Nestler. During the party, brewery tours will be given, trivia will be played and new “barrel aged beers” will be released. Prizes for blind tasters and trivia games will include Hop Valley branded gear and a massage package spa from Bello Spa.

-Casey Miller

