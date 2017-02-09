Oregon Ducks Jordan Bell (1) and Dillon Brooks (24) look toward the scoreboard following the game. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

No.5 Oregon blows 19-point lead, falls to No.10 UCLA, 82-79

No.10 UCLA (22-3, 9-3) used a 20-3 second half run to rally from 19 points down to topple No.5 Oregon (21-4, 10-2) 82-79, Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. Oregon is now second in the Pac-12 after No.9 Arizona’s 74-67 win over Stanford.

It was a tale of two halves for the Ducks. At halftime, they held a 48-39 lead, and at one point led by 19.

But the Bruins, who average over 90 points per game, never stopped fighting and ended the first half on a 21-11 run.

Oregon actually held a 15-point lead in the second half after a Tyler Dorsey (19 points, 7-17 from the field) 3-pointer with 14 minutes left. But UCLA got hot down the stretch.

About 10 minutes later, Aaron Holiday (15 points, 7 rebounds off the bench) drilled a 3-pointer to give UCLA its first lead of the night, a lead that they would never relinquished.

Despite their second half struggles, Oregon kept UCLA from pulling away. A 3-pointer from Pritchard cut the Bruins lead to 77-75 with under a minute left. But UCLA freshman superstar Lonzo Ball (15 points, 11 rebounds) drilled a step-back three with 32 seconds left, putting the Bruins up 80-75.

Oregon did have a chance to tie it on it’s last possession, but Pritchard’s shot came up well short at the buzzer.

In what was a role reversal from their last meeting, it was the Ducks who couldn’t capitalize in crunch time. Over the last 12 minutes of regulation, the Ducks went 3-17 from the field, enabling a 28-12 Bruins run to end the game.

Dillon Brooks and Dorsey lead the way for Oregon, each scoring 19 points on 7-17 shooting.

Ball and Holiday paced the Bruins with 15 each, as five UCLA players scored in double digits.

The Ducks cap their Southern California roadtrip on Saturday when they visit USC.

