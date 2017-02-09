Oregon Ducks guard Morgan Yaeger (2) leaps from the bench in celebration. The Oregon Ducks host the California State University-Bakersfield Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

For Oregon Ducks, Morgan Yaeger’s playmaking ability coming at just the right time

The Oregon Ducks have plenty of talent on their roster. From McDonald’s All-Americans to top-20 recruits, savvy players have single handedly powered the Ducks to wins this year. But on occasion, they lack playmakers.

That’s where freshman guard Morgan Yaeger steps in.

Her ability was on full display when the Ducks narrowly lost to No. 23 Arizona State on Sunday. She scored nine of her career-high 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a nifty 3-pointer to keep the Ducks in the game. That breakout performance has earned her more minutes, head coach Kelly Graves said before Thursday’s practice.

“Morgan’s a really good player,” Graves said. “I anticipate her getting more time as the season ends. We don’t have a ton of playmakers. I think that’s one of the issues late in the game.”

The Ducks will see one of the nation’s top playmakers on Friday when No. 15 UCLA and guard Jordin Canada come to town. Graves likened Yaeger’s ability to Canada, someone who can create on-the-fly.

Yaeger — an Adelaide, Australia, native — said she’s getting more comfortable as each game passes. She credits associate head coach Mark Campbell for helping her develop as a guard.

“We needed people to attack late in the game,” Yaeger said. “Attacking the basket is definitely a part of my game, so I was just trying to be aggressive.”

The 5-foot-9 guard didn’t have much face-to-face contact with Oregon during the recruiting process, but that didn’t stop her from picking the Ducks in May 2015. She was rated a four-star guard by espnW HoopGurlz.

“I think compared to most other college students, and players on this team, they got a really good idea of what Oregon was like,” Yaeger said. “I kind of came in hoping for the best. Yeah, it’s taken me a little while to get my feet under me, but I’m getting there right now.”

That extra boost comes at the right time for the Ducks, who have six regular season games left, two of which are against ranked opponents.

“I think she’s getting more comfortable with each game,” Graves said. “I think where she’s got to continue to improve is the consistent intensity. She’s definitely skill-wise there. She’s getting better. The more time she sees on the floor, the more comfortable she will be.”

Because of the time difference between Oregon and Australia, Yaeger’s mother, Derrilee, woke up at 5 a.m. to catch the Ducks’ game against ASU before work. When the power went out, she had to improvise by finding an alternate place to watch. She was treated to her daughter’s best game as a Duck.

“It’s awesome,” Yaeger said. “I miss them a lot so it’s good to hear that they’re always supporting me.”

Oregon vs. No. 15 UCLA

Time: 6 p.m. (PT)

Where: Matthew Knight Arena

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: Oregon IMG Sports Network (590 AM KUGN in Springfield/ Eugene)

Stream: Pac-12.com

Projected Starters:

Oregon (15-9, 5-7 Pac-12)

G Maite Cazorla (7.8 ppg, 4.1 apg)

G Sabrina Ionescu (13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.5 apg)

G Lexi Bando (10.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

F Ruthy Hebard (14.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg)

F Mallory McGwire (7.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg)

No. 15 UCLA (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12)



G Jordin Canada (18.3 ppg, 7.1 apg)

G Kennedy Burke (11.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

G Kari Korver (9.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

G Kelli Hayes (5.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg)

F Monique Billings (18.0 ppg, 10.7 rpg)

