Report: Marcus Arroyo expected to be hired by Oregon as new QBs coach

After a few months of uncertainty with his coaching staff, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart has reportedly settled on his new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that Oklahoma State running backs coach Marcus Arroyo will join Taggart’s staff.

SOURCE: #OkState asst Marcus Arroyo is returning home to the West Coast to become #Oregon’s new passing game coordinator/QB coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 9, 2017

While the move has not been announced by the Oregon athletic department, Arroyo fills a void after former wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty left the program to take the same position at UCLA. Former co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach David Reaves resigned after he was pulled over for DUII, among other offenses, on Jan. 22. Dougherty was a passenger in the car when Reaves was pulled over.

Arroyo has an impressive coaching pedigree.

Before serving as the running backs coach at Oklahoma State, Arroyo was quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Previously, he was the interim offensive coordinator and play caller for the Bucs. Prior to his stint in the NFL, Arroyo was offensive coordinator and outside receivers coach at Southern Mississippi.

Also, Arroyo has coached at Cal, Wyoming and his alma mater San Jose State — beginning his coaching career there in 2003 as an undergraduate assistant.

He’s worked with NFL players Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), CJ Anderson (Denver Broncos), Richard Rogers (Green Bay Packers) and Marvin Jones (Cincinnati Bengals).

Follow Ryan Kostecka on Twitter @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments