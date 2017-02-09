Spectators take photos of the 5,000 meters. The Track and Field Olympic Trials are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on July 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon women’s cross country team honored with 2016 NCAA Division Women’s Scholar Team of the Year

After a successful fall season which amounted to a one point victory at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, the Oregon women’s cross country team has now been honored for its off-field efforts by the USTFCCCA. The Ducks were named the 2016 NCAA Division Women’s Scholar Team of the Year.

The Ducks averaged a cumulative 3.42 GPA throughout the fall to earn this honor for the second time in school history; this first time the team was honored was in 2012.

In addition to the team award, Alli Cash, Samantha Nadel and Katie Rainsberger were also given USTFCCCA All-Academic honors. Cash, now a senior, has been acknowledged for her academic excellence before as three-time Pac-12 Cross Country All-Academic and a two-time Track All-Academic.

“This is an amazing honor for our team, and I am incredibly proud of the Women of Oregon for being true representatives of what it means to be a student-athlete,” Oregon head coach Robert Johnson. “Their discipline and success on the track and in the classroom is a true testament of who they are individually and collectively as members of our team.”

