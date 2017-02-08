Oregon Softball Head Coach Mike White expresses himself. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks face the Stanford Cardinal in home opener at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on March 25, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Oregon softball reloads with No. 1 recruiting class in the nation

After losing eight seniors to graduation last year, No. 9 Oregon has reloaded with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. The Ducks brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruit, as well as the top two pitchers in the country to help replace graduated all-American Cheridan Hawkins.

“We don’t want to take a year off — we don’t want it to feel like a rebuilding year,” head coach Mike White said. “We want to feel like we are just going to pick up where we left off last year — obviously the key to that is getting a very good pitching staff going so a lot of it is going to depend on how these other freshmen go.”

Pitcher Miranda Elish, a two-time Indiana Gatorade State Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year, is the consensus top recruit in the nation. Coming from Indiana to play for Oregon, Elish said it was her relationship with Coach White and his pitching prowess that made her come west for college.

“He’s (Coach White) known as one of the best pitchers in the world, so who better than to learn from?” Elish said. “The support system in Oregon is amazing — the fans follow you on Instagram and Twitter, always commenting on your stuff — I don’t think a lot of other schools have such diehard fans and it’s really fun to play for people who support you so much.”

Expecting to battle Elish for innings this year is Maggie Balint, the fourth ranked player in the nation and No. 2 pitcher. Balint is also a two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year, from Pennsylvania, and adds a different dynamic to the pitching staff compared to Elish and sophomore Megan Kleist.

“Maggie has been a good surprise — she really moves the ball well east-to-west,” White said. “The other (pitchers) move the ball up and down, but Maggie is the one that has the screwball-curveball thing going on.”

Another freshman who is expected to contribute right away is Mia Camuso, the No. 18 recruit in the nation. With returners Jenna Lilley (third base), all-American Nikki Udria (shortstop) and Lauren Lindvall (second baseman) likely starting in the infield, the only position left to fill was first base — a spot Camuso earned over the summer and fall.

“At first base, some people think I’m crazy putting a 5-foot-2 first baseman over there, but she’s (Camuso) awesome at just digging balls out of the dirt — and being a natural lefty should help us out as well,” White said.

All together the class consists of five players, including Shannon Rhodes and Haley Cruse. Both Rhodes and Cruse could see action in the outfield, as Oregon does not return a true starter out in the grass, according to White.

Last year, the Oregon softball team was tabbed as a favorite to advance to the Women’s College World Series because it was a veteran-laden team featuring eight seniors, six of whom started. The year didn’t finish as planned as the Ducks’ bats went silent in the Super Regionals, losing to Pac-12 rival UCLA 2-1 in the winner-take-all finale.

“For me it’s been like a rock under my pillow — there aren’t too many days where I don’t think about that,” White said when thinking about last year’s ending. “It was a tough pill to swallow.”

The Ducks, looking for their unprecedented fifth-consecutive Pac-12 championship, were picked to finish tied for third in the rigorous conference.

