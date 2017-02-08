GolfSports
(Creative Commons)

Wyndham Clark named to 2017 Ben Hogan Award watch list

February 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm


Oregon’s Wyndham Clark has been named one of the 28 members of the 2017 Ben Hogan Award watch list by Golf Coaches Association, Colonial Country Club and the Friends of Golf. The award is presented annually to the top men’s Division I, II, II, NAIA or NJCAA collegiate golfer.

Since arriving at Oregon as a transfer student, Clark has competed in five tournaments and 13 rounds of golf. He has averaged a 69.31, including six rounds in the 60’s with a low score of 66.

“Wyndham is having a tremendous year and is a special person,” head coach Casey Martin said in a news release. “He is deserving of being nominated and he would be a deserving winner of the award too.”

Clark is only one of three Ducks golfers in school history to be nominated for the award. He’s the first since 2012 when the program had two nominated in Daniel Miernicki and Eugene Wong.

“It is an honor to be recognized and even considered for this award,” Clark said in a release. “A lot of great players have won this award and it is humbling to be in the talk of potentially winning it.”

To determine a winner, The Ben Hogan Award Selection Committee takes into consideration the performance of the golfer, spanning from the 2016 NCAA Championships up to the 2017 NCAA regionals.

On April 12, the organization will release a list of 10 semifinalists. On May 3, the group of 10 finalists will be narrowed down to three before the award ceremony is held at a black-tie banquet at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 22.

Clark is one of six from the Pac-12 on the list, which includes USC’s Sean Crocker and Rico Hoey, ASU’s Jared du Toit, Stanford’s Maverick McNealy and Cal’s Collin Morikawa.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter @zlast3445

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oregon’s Aaron Wise named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List
  2. Jillian Alleyne named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list
  3. Brady Hoke addresses media for first time, Aaron Wise named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List
  4. Aaron Wise named semifinalist for Ben Hogan Award
Previous post

Report: Oregon WR coach Jimmie Dougherty takes job at UCLA

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Zak Laster

Zak Laster

Related Posts

FootballSports

Report: Oregon WR coach Jimmie Dougherty takes job at UCLA

SoftballSports

Oregon softball reloads with No. 1 recruiting class in the nation

Men's BasketballSports

Known as ‘AK’ by his teammates, Casey Benson has emerged as a 3-point threat

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks see themselves ‘in a position to achieve postseason goals’