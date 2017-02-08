Wyndham Clark named to 2017 Ben Hogan Award watch list

Oregon’s Wyndham Clark has been named one of the 28 members of the 2017 Ben Hogan Award watch list by Golf Coaches Association, Colonial Country Club and the Friends of Golf. The award is presented annually to the top men’s Division I, II, II, NAIA or NJCAA collegiate golfer.

Since arriving at Oregon as a transfer student, Clark has competed in five tournaments and 13 rounds of golf. He has averaged a 69.31, including six rounds in the 60’s with a low score of 66.

“Wyndham is having a tremendous year and is a special person,” head coach Casey Martin said in a news release. “He is deserving of being nominated and he would be a deserving winner of the award too.”

Clark is only one of three Ducks golfers in school history to be nominated for the award. He’s the first since 2012 when the program had two nominated in Daniel Miernicki and Eugene Wong.

“It is an honor to be recognized and even considered for this award,” Clark said in a release. “A lot of great players have won this award and it is humbling to be in the talk of potentially winning it.”

To determine a winner, The Ben Hogan Award Selection Committee takes into consideration the performance of the golfer, spanning from the 2016 NCAA Championships up to the 2017 NCAA regionals.

On April 12, the organization will release a list of 10 semifinalists. On May 3, the group of 10 finalists will be narrowed down to three before the award ceremony is held at a black-tie banquet at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 22.

Clark is one of six from the Pac-12 on the list, which includes USC’s Sean Crocker and Rico Hoey, ASU’s Jared du Toit, Stanford’s Maverick McNealy and Cal’s Collin Morikawa.

