The Oregon flag is brought out before the game. The Oregon Ducks hold the annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, April 30, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Oregon men’s basketball jumps to No. 5 in AP Poll, David Reaves resigns following DUII

– The now former Oregon football co-offensive coordinator David Reaves resigned from his position on Friday. Reaves was on administrative leave and in the process of being fired after receiving a DUII on Jan. 22.

– Former Oregon football defensive coordinator Brady Hoke is expected to become Tennessee’s defensive line coach. Hoke, along with the rest of the Oregon football staff, was let go in November after the firing of head coach Mark Helfrich.

– Oregon men’s basketball forward Dillon Brooks claimed his third career Pac-12 player of the week honor of the year this week. On Saturday, he helped lead Oregon to its 40th-consecutive win at home against No. 5 Arizona. Brooks had 18 points in 22 minutes. The Ducks have now moved into No. 5 on the AP Top 25 poll, while Arizona moved down to No. 9.

– The Oregon men’s and women’s track and field teams remain in the same spots in the USTFCCCA national rankings this week. The men are ranked second, while the women sit atop the leaderboard in first.

– Oregon women’s basketball fell to No. 23 Arizona State on Sunday. The Ducks now sit in sixth place in the Pac-12 standings.

