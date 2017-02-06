Marlou Kluiving high fives Julia Eshet after they won a set in their doubles round. The Oregon Ducks play Eastern Washington Eagles at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 21, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis suffers two losses in Texas

The Oregon women’s tennis team fell to both Baylor and Texas Christian University in Texas over the weekend during its second week of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

While Oregon was more evenly matched with Baylor on Saturday, going down 4-3, Texas Christian bested the Ducks on Sunday, sweeping the competition 4-1.

The Ducks are now 3-4 in their 2017 campaign.

“Two tough battles for the Ducks this weekend,” head coach Alison Silverio said in a press release. “Credit to Baylor and TCU for finishing better in critical moments. I’m excited for our team to be in these positions again.”

The Ducks first took the lead against Baylor on Saturday afternoon when they scored two wins in the doubles category, led by the pair of Marlou Kluiving and Julia Eshet with their win of 6-2. Nia Rose and Daniela Nasser continued the streak with their 6-4 win.

While Kluiving and Nasser scored wins in the singles category, Shweta Sangwan, Eshet and Alyssa Tobita fell to their rivals in the singles. Baylor eventually edged out Oregon for the win.

Texas Christian asserted their authority on Sunday, nabbing the competition early by putting away both doubles teams of Sangwan and Tobita, as well as Nia Rose and Nasser. With the two wins locked in, Kluiving and Eshet’s match was unfinished. Kluiving was the lone winner for the Ducks in the singles.

Despite the two losses, Kluiving and Eshet emerged as the Ducks’ most triumphant pair in doubles this year and now own a record of 14-3 overall. Kluiving is also the top singles player at 12-2 overall.

“I am confident we will break through,” Silverio said. “Discipline with our mindset and consistency with practice day in and out will be imperative moving forward.”

The Oregon women will next play against Fresno State in Fresno, California, on Saturday before they take a break from their traveling schedule.

