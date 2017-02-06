The Oregon Ducks make their way to the field with new yellow helmets before their season opener against Arkansas State at Autzen Stadium September 1, 2012. (Alex McDougall/The Emerald)

Oregon football assistant David Reaves resigns amid termination process

Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator, David Reaves, who was in the process of being fired following his early morning arrest for DUII on Jan. 22, resigned on Friday, a school spokesman said.

The news, which was first reported by The Register-Guard, comes after Reaves, formerly an assistant under coach Willie Taggart at South Florida, was placed on administrative leave. Eugene Police arrested Reaves for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment at 2:12 a.m. a little over two weeks ago. Hours after his arrest, athletic director Rob Mullens said: “the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced.”

Reaves’ arrest came five days after the school announced his hiring. He was set to make $300,000 a year working on Taggart’s staff.

Oregon had previously confirmed wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty was in the vehicle with Reaves at the time of his arrest.

Taggart said on National Signing Day that he expects to fill Reaves’ spot soon. Reaves has been removed from the Oregon football coaching staff page.

Reaves’ arraignment was pushed back from the originally scheduled date. He was due to appear in court on Jan. 25, but his attorney appeared in court and requested to delay the process until Feb. 13.

David Reaves' court date has been changed to Feb. 13. Had a waiver of personal appearance and did not appear in court today; his lawyer did. — Kenny Jacoby (@kennyjacoby) January 25, 2017

Comments