Podcast: News Wrap-Up – flu outbreak, UO as a sanctuary campus, and China Night

, and February 4, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, news editor Max Thornberry and news reporter Andy Field discuss the new time/place/manner policy that may affect student protests, the wave of influenza here on campus, efforts to protect undocumented students and more. This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Andrew Field

Andrew Field

Hey there! You can call me Andy. I work the city politics beat. If you got a tip for me on an issue you feel I should be covering, don't hesitate to leave an email!

I like listening to hip-hop, watching English Premier League soccer, jamming on the guitar with my friends and eating ice cream.

