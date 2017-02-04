Podcast: News Wrap-Up – flu outbreak, UO as a sanctuary campus, and China Night

In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, news editor Max Thornberry and news reporter Andy Field discuss the new time/place/manner policy that may affect student protests, the wave of influenza here on campus, efforts to protect undocumented students and more. This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

