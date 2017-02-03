Quick HitsSports
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) finds a shooting lane between Stanford Cardinal defenders. The No. 11 Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Football has big signing day, men’s basketball squeaks past Arizona State

February 3, 2017 at 6:00 am


— Oregon football had a busy day on Wednesday during National Signing Day, which saw the Ducks bring in the nation’s No. 1-ranked athlete and sign Sheldon High School’s Cody Shear.

— Oregon soccer also had an eventful National Signing Day by signing eight players as part of the class of 2021. One of them, Hannah Taylor, has been called up to the full women’s Canadian national team camp in Vancouver.

—  The Ducks men’s basketball team squeaked by Arizona State 71-70 on Thursday night. The Ducks now prepare to host Arizona in one of the most anticipated games of the program’s conference schedule.

— Former wide receiver Jalen Brown has enrolled at Northwestern, the school announced on Thursday.

— After winning four straight Pac-12 titles, Oregon softball was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 this season. The Ducks’ star pitcher Cheridan Hawkins and powerful batter Koral Costa were among multiple seniors to graduate after last season.

— In the other diamond sport, Oregon baseball has been picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll. The Ducks finished 29-26 last season.

— Oregon women’s basketball heads to Arizona for a road trip beginning on Friday as the Ducks look to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Oregon State.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Emerald Quick Hits: Oregon football eying first-ever national championship
  2. Emerald Quick Hits: Oregon men's basketball take down USC at home, women's hoops in action in Arizona
  3. Quick Hits: Football prepares for Arizona State while XC goes to Pac-12’s
  4. Emerald Quick Hits: Basketball prepares for No. 7 Arizona; Winston declares for draft and how that affects Mariota
Previous post

Cowan: The tokenization of Ta-Nehisi Coates

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Shawn Medow

Shawn Medow

Shawn is a sports reporter for the Emerald. You can contact him at smedow@dailyemerald.com.

Related Posts

GolfSports

Women’s golf spring preview: Team chemistry is key moving forward

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks head to desert for matchup with Arizona

Men's BasketballSports

Dillon Brooks emerges late to keep Oregon unbeaten at home with win over ASU

Men's BasketballSports

No. 13 Oregon hangs on to beat Arizona State 71-70