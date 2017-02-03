Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) finds a shooting lane between Stanford Cardinal defenders. The No. 11 Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Football has big signing day, men’s basketball squeaks past Arizona State

— Oregon football had a busy day on Wednesday during National Signing Day, which saw the Ducks bring in the nation’s No. 1-ranked athlete and sign Sheldon High School’s Cody Shear.

— Oregon soccer also had an eventful National Signing Day by signing eight players as part of the class of 2021. One of them, Hannah Taylor, has been called up to the full women’s Canadian national team camp in Vancouver.

— The Ducks men’s basketball team squeaked by Arizona State 71-70 on Thursday night. The Ducks now prepare to host Arizona in one of the most anticipated games of the program’s conference schedule.

— Former wide receiver Jalen Brown has enrolled at Northwestern, the school announced on Thursday.

— After winning four straight Pac-12 titles, Oregon softball was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 this season. The Ducks’ star pitcher Cheridan Hawkins and powerful batter Koral Costa were among multiple seniors to graduate after last season.

— In the other diamond sport, Oregon baseball has been picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll. The Ducks finished 29-26 last season.

— Oregon women’s basketball heads to Arizona for a road trip beginning on Friday as the Ducks look to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Oregon State.

